Investors below 35 most financially savvy, says report
Over 6 in 10 respondents rely on friends, family and their bank relationship manager as key sources of information for understanding how to make tax savings, reveals ICICI Lombard’s report on Emerging Trends in health insurance
Individuals aged 26-35 exhibit the highest intention to invest in health and life insurance, fixed deposits and mutual funds in the next year, indicating a proactive approach towards financial planning.
