I’m a 25-year-old unmarried individual working in the IT sector. I’m willing to invest ₹10,000-15,000 per month, which is about 22-33% of my net income.

My goal is to build a good corpus so that I can retire early and start my own business.

Currently, I have the following investments: Gold worth ₹70,000; ₹1,000 SIP in Axis Bluechip Fund - Growth; ₹2,000 SIP in Axis Long-Term Equity Fund - Growth; ₹2,000 SIP in Axis Midcap Fund - Growth; ₹2,500 SIP in Mirae Asset Emerging Bluechip - Growth; ₹2,500 SIP in Mirae Asset Tax Saver Fund - Growth; and ₹1 lakh in a fixed deposit.

My upcoming liabilities are my wedding in a year or two, car in a year or two and flat rent in six months or so.

I need your suggestions to restructure/plan my investments so that I can build a good corpus.

I have some knowledge about IPOs and NFOs, but as they say, a little knowledge is a dangerous thing. So, I hesitate to invest in them. I need your suggestions on them as well.

—Gopal Mishra

You have a good potential to save. Currently, you are saving 22-33% and you can target to save even more at least till the time the work-from-home option is applicable. This will push up your savings rate, which will help in the long run.

The investments are currently allocated in large-cap, large and mid-cap, mid-cap and tax-saver funds. The asset allocation is in order and so are the schemes. You may consider adding more money in the existing schemes.

At the same time, you need to ensure that you maintain enough liquidity for your immediate expenses. While you have made an investment in a fixed deposit, you need to ensure that liquidity is maintained either by starting an SIP in debt mutual funds or even a bank recurring deposit for expenses like your wedding, which will require more cash flows. And the rent, whenever it starts, can be met from your increment in income.

It is prudent to stay away from an NFO unless the strategy offers something unique in nature or there are no such established structures available in the market. An IPO can be considered, provided due diligence is done and you can track the stock regularly. Unlike mutual funds, where the fund manager changes the portfolio allocation, in an IPO, you are the fund manager and have to take a call on whether to hold or sell the stock.

Surya Bhatia is managing partner of Asset Managers.

