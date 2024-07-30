Surviving the front-running storm: An investor's handbook
Summary
- The recent allegations of front-running at Quant Mutual Fund serve as a stark reminder that even in the most regulated environments, the temptation to exploit privileged information remains a persistent threat.
In the world of mutual funds, transparency and ethical conduct are paramount. Yet, recent events have once again brought the issue of front-running to the forefront of investor concerns. The recent allegations of front-running at Quant Mutual Fund serve as a stark reminder that even in the most regulated environments, the temptation to exploit privileged information remains a persistent threat.