PPF: Know how your interest is calculated

For example, consider that you have a closing PPF balance of ₹1 lakh as of 31 March. If you invest ₹50,000 further in April, the closing balance for April would be ₹1.5 lakh. Interest for the month of April will be calculated on ₹1.5 lakh if ₹50,000 is invested on or before 5 April. Otherwise, it would be calculated on ₹1 lakh only.