‘Investors must set their return expectations appropriately’

This method has no direct bearing on the investment horizon of the end investor in our funds. For investors looking at our equity funds, we would still recommend long-term horizons or based on individual goals and asset allocation. Typical DCFs offer high-growth phases of 5-7 years. On such DCFs, however, many of the new-age companies would appear extremely overvalued. So, we give companies a very long rope of 30-40 years to grow, and try to gauge if these high valuations are justifiable. In some cases, despite our very generous assumptions, we see that companies may still be overvalued.