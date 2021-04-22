Investors rushed to park money into environmental, social and governance (ESG) focussed funds as the disruption caused by covid-19 pandemic drove focus to the importance of building sustainable and resilient business models.

Data provided by Morningstar showed that India ESG funds received a net inflow of ₹103.78 crore in March following an outflow of ₹102.78 crore combined in January and February. In the previous quarter ending December, these funds received net inflow of ₹3748.96 crore.

Kaustubh Belapurkar, Director – Manager Research, Morningstar India said, “The covid led crisis has only accelerated the demand for sustainable investing. While still early days in India from an ESG funds perspective, the launch of ESG funds has increased investor awareness significantly. Many domestic asset domestic managers are already incorporating ESG principles in their overall investing framework."

After the outbreak of covid in India last year, several new ESG dedicated funds were launched especially in the second half of 2020. Some of the newly launched ESG funds are Aditya Birla Sun Life, ICICI Prudential, Kotak ESG Opportunities, Quant ESG Equity, two funds by Mirae AMC and Invesco India ESG Equity. In total, India has currently 10 ESG funds out of which seven were launched post June 2020.

According to Belapurkar corporate India is also increasingly acknowledging the need to effectively manage the ESG factors as means to mitigate business risks as well as attract long term capital from investors who are increasingly considering ESG factors to make investment decisions. “Domestic regulations are also calling for greater disclosures from companies with respect to their sustainability practices," he said.

Driven by increased investor interest in environmental, social, and governance issues and sustainable investing, sustainable funds notched up a record-breaking quarter in terms of flows, assets, and product launches globally. Global inflows into sustainable funds were up 88% in the fourth quarter of 2020 to $152.3 billion compared to previous quarter.

Continuing to dominate the space, Europe accounted for almost 80% of these inflows. The United States took in 13.4%, up slightly from 12% in the last quarter, while flows in the rest of the world also grew, clocking in at USD 11.1 billion for Canada, Australia and New Zealand, Japan, and Asia combined.

Assets in sustainable funds hit a record high of USD 1,652 billion as of the end of December, up 29% from the previous quarter.

Share Via

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters * Enter a valid email * Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.