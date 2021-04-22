Investors rush to ESG funds as Covid drives focus on sustainability

After the outbreak of covid in India last year, several new ESG dedicated funds were launched especially in the second half of 2020. Some of the newly launched ESG funds are Aditya Birla Sun Life, ICICI Prudential, Kotak ESG Opportunities, Quant ESG Equity, two funds by Mirae AMC and Invesco India ESG Equity. In total, India has currently 10 ESG funds out of which seven were launched post June 2020.

