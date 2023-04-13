Investors shifted to long-term debt funds in March ahead of new tax rules

"Mutual Funds witnessed significant AUM (assets under management) churn in March on the back of changes in tax laws. While the cash category saw outflow of ~ ₹65,000 crore, which is typically a year-end phenomenon, the arbitrage funds and funds with maturity of less than 1 year, saw outflows of ~ ₹12,000 crore and ~ ₹28,000 crore, respectively," said Ajaykumar Gupta, chief business officer, Trust Mutual Fund.

