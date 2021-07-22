Investors should cap foreign market investments at 15-20%

As recent years have shown, having diversification in one’s portfolio across geographies is a good thing. And, when it comes to Indian markets, using the US market as a diversifier has worked out effectively to stabilize and bolster returns. Investing in US market yields the twin benefits of gaining from the growth of the strongest equity market in the world, along with the growth in strength of the US dollar. So, using a diversified equity instrument from the US market is a good idea for any long-term portfolio. That said, there are two things to note. One, an investor should not go overboard while going overseas—an allocation of 15 -20% would suffice to provide the requisite variety in the portfolio. Investors should also look to their domestic funds’ portfolios to see if there is already such a diversification built in. And two, it is important to not go cherry-picking with overseas instruments and use broad indices for investments.