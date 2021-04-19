‘Investors should explore MFs as FDs offer low real rate of returns’

The first wave came out of the blue for India and the rest of the world. There were no medical protocols. If you look at what the markets like or do not like, they don’t like uncertainty. As uncertainties went away, markets rallied. In the second wave, we do not have as strict a lockdown. Medical protocols are in place. The government and RBI will step in if there is panic in the market, such as liquidity infusion. There is more certainty now. Common investors should not bother about short-term volatility. They should have long-term horizons and invest through SIPs. Investor education should inculcate this among investors. Asset allocation is another important strategy. Not all assets go down at once.