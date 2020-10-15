Investors should not go just by index valuations

Rajeev Thakkar, chief investment officer of PPFAS Mutual Fund, took a more careful approach but added that valuations should be seen in the light of substantially lower interest rates. “This year’s earnings are all over the place. No one has a handle on FY21 earnings and you cannot use these earnings to value companies because these are exceptional times. One has to use a sustainable earnings period for measurement. For instance, if you consider pre-covid earnings for this, maybe we are at somewhat elevated levels compared to history, but at the same time you have to realize that the cost of capital is also very different. Bond yields and interest rates are also very low compared to the past and when you lower the cost of capital, the value of equity goes up," he said.