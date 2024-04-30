Investors should take ownership of their investments
Summary
- Investment is a complex activity, and finding the right investment solutions is even more challenging in current times.
The world of investing and wealth creation is full of opportunities and challenges. It therefore needs strategic and deep thinking to grow and prosper. One needs to go beyond academic learning and straitjacketed thoughts to find superior and sustainable solutions. Regrettably, many individuals cease their pursuit of knowledge upon completion of their formal education, assuming graduation or professional certification as the culmination of the process of learning. This highlights a systemic issue with our educational framework, which often prioritizes exam outcomes as the end goal. For this reason, most people stop reading as soon as they clear their graduation or professional course.