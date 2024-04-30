Investors should take ownership of their investments

Human beings have been risk-takers from time immemorial. The recorded history of various bubbles over the centuries highlights the basic human character of winning quickly rather than patiently. The fundamental principles of investing get ignored in the zeal of getting rich quickly. ‘This time it’s different’ is the most common phrase used in every scam/bubble. Investors end up making losses in the race to do things by themselves from things they don’t even understand completely. Within a few trades, people have lost their lifelong saving, and retirement money. It is surprising that most investors do a lot more research on buying consumables like electronics, vacations, clothes etc. than on their investments, which have a lot more long-term effect on their financial well-being.