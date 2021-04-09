Investors shouldn’t try to time investments in actively managed funds: Study

The study also highlighted that this phenomenon is not unique to the Indian market. In a global study released by Morningstar in 2019, it was witnessed similar trends existed for the US large-cap stocks for investments since 1926, where 5% of the months attributed for the overall outperformance over cash. Similarly, the global study of outperformance for the last 15 years found that 5% of months account for the outperformance of actively managed funds globally.