Investors turn to AIFs and fintechs for high yield debt

“Suppliers to big companies like ITC often cannot wait to be paid. So, they are willing to sell their invoices at a discount to investors. Investors earn some returns by purchasing such invoices; currently 12-13% annualized on our portal. The tenor is 30-90 days. We carefully select companies from a pool of A-rated corporates and then investors must choose from within our listings. A minimum of ₹50,000 applies to each investment," said Kunal Tekwani, co-founder, TradeCred.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}