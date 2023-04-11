Is it necessary to add gold to your investment portfolio?1 min read . Updated: 11 Apr 2023, 11:01 PM IST
Gold does not beat equity over a multi-decade period, but it is a great diversifier in the portfolio
Here is the reason why all that glitters is gold now and also why many investors have taken a shine to the yellow metal. Gold prices have delivered more than 14% returns in the one-year period ended 30 March even as equity markets have remained tepid during this period. For instance, the S&P BSE Sensex delivered returns of just 2% in this period.
