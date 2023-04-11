Is it necessary to add gold to your investment portfolio?

The case for gold is one of diversification. If you compare the returns of the assets for each financial year from 2013 to 2022, you will see that the two assets have a negative correlation of -0.6. In other words, equity performs well when gold falls and vice versa. This enhances the stability of the portfolio, giving you a more consistent investment experience. This is the sole reason for having gold in your portfolio, even if having it means that you are sacrificing some return compared to a 100% equity portfolio. Normally, financial planners recommend an allocation to gold that ranges from 10% to 20%, depending on your risk appetite and market conditions. “Due to its negative correlation with relatively risky assets like equity, gold is a good way to diversify one’s investment portfolio. Gold is also a good diversifier for periods when the rupee is depreciating sharply. Gold allocation can be part of one’s portfolio and rebalanced at regular intervals to maintain your original asset allocation target," said Deepesh Raghaw, founder of PersonalFinancePlan.