‘Investors will adopt active, passive styles in portfolios’

I will continue to make sure that we remain a process-based organization. The transformation we carried out when I came on board in 2017 was to focus on the process and say that we are a fund house where we could run multiple strategies all supported by one investment process. And what we’re trying to do now is bring the same set of learning to the fixed income side. We have a good and experienced team, but we’re trying to ensure that it’s the process that needs to be the backbone of the organization to meet the expectations that investors have from us over the long term. Of course, every investment team needs good people, it’s the combination of the stability provided by the process along with the quality of the people, which gives you the outcomes that you desire. So, we’ll just keep applying more of the same to the entire investment process and also where we can value add down the line, keeping in mind that UTI asset management is a leading mutual fund, but there are other plays we can make within the overall asset management space.