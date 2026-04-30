InvITs: the middle path between equity risk and debt stability

Joydeep Sen
4 min read30 Apr 2026, 09:59 AM IST
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Invits help infrastructure developers monetize completed assets, reducing debt and freeing up capital for new projects.
Summary
Allocation to InvITs in your portfolio can be a good diversification avenue. Apart from mild price appreciation, it provides a hedge against inflation.

Your investment portfolio typically comprises instruments placed at different points on the risk-return spectrum. For instance, hybrid funds such as infrastructure investment trusts (InvITs) sit between equity (high risk–high return) and debt (low risk–low return).

InvITs are investment vehicles similar to mutual funds that pool money from investors to finance income-generating infrastructure projects such as roads, highways, telecom towers, warehousing, digital infrastructure, and power generation and transmission lines.

Regulated by Sebi, they provide regular income (dividends/interest) and capital appreciation, requiring 90% of net cash flows to be distributed to investors. NSE defines InvITs as a “collective investment scheme similar to a mutual fund, which enables direct investment of money from individual and institutional investors in infrastructure projects to earn a portion of the income as return”.

They help infrastructure developers monetize completed assets, reducing debt and freeing up capital for new projects. Comprising a sponsor, trustee, investment manager and project manager, they hold assets directly or through special purpose vehicles (SPVs).

As an example, National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) constructs multiple roads; one road would be an SPV for this purpose. The toll collections from the road would be routed to the InvIT that is holding multiple SPVs originated by NHAI. While there is no commitment or guarantee on the toll collections, there is visibility.

This visibility comes from historic data of traffic on that road, expected GDP growth, expected traffic growth, toll rates, etc.

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Comparison with equity and debt

InvITs have certain aspects similar to equity and debt investments. The units are listed at the exchange (NSE/BSE) and prices are open to fluctuations. On this aspect, it is similar to equity.

However, equity is more volatile. In equity, the dividend yield is nearer to 1%, as market prices appreciate significantly. The handsome returns you earn in equity over a long holding period, say 12-20%, are driven largely by price appreciation. In bonds or debt investments, it is the reverse. Most of the returns come from the coupon or interest. On this aspect, InvITs are similar to debt investments, though there is no committed coupon.

In InvIT, the distribution yield is much higher than equity, say in double digits. Add a bit of price appreciation, and you are looking at returns similar to equity. The plus point here is the high distribution yield provides a measure of certainty to your returns.

For the sake of argument, even if you take price appreciation of InvIT as nil, you are still looking at decent returns by dint of distribution.

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Returns from InvITs

In any investment, your return is the resale price or current market price over purchase price, plus the inflows in the interim. This principle is same for InvITs, but it is more nuanced. In an InvIT, money flows from the multiple SPVs or Holdco to the umbrella entity. This flow of money can be interest, dividend, repayment of capital and a bit of treasury income.

The head of money flow will be mentioned in the statement accompanying the payout. The point is, it is not a mono-source like dividend in equity or interest in bonds.

To understand returns delivered till date, the investor has to look at the total picture. As an example, at the beginning of a financial year, the market price of an InvIT, which was issued at a price of 100, was also 100.

At the end of the financial year, the market price of the InvIT rose to 103. Over the course of the financial year, the InvIT distributed 10 under various heads. Hence, the earnings for the investor for the year are 3 (price appreciation) plus 10 (distribution).

In place of market price, you may take the NAV, but the frequency of announcement is half-yearly. While NAV reflects the value of the assets owned by the InvIT, through the multiple SPVs, market price would reflect other data and outlook of market participants.

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Conclusion

Allocation to InvITs in your portfolio can be a good diversification avenue. Apart from mild price appreciation, it provides a hedge against inflation. InvITs are relatively inflation-resilient because many underlying infrastructure assets, such as roads and transmission lines have tariff structures linked to inflation or periodic escalation clauses.

Equity investments, over the long term, beat inflation, but debt investments, in certain phases, underperform inflation. In InvITs, we have entities from multiple sectors, for example roads, power, telecom, optical fibre, warehousing, etc. The high credit rating from the rating agencies gives another layer of comfort.

Joydeep Sen is a corporate trainer (financial markets) and author. Views are personal

About the Author

Joydeep Sen

Joydeep worked in the financial services industry for 25 years, till 2016. Of this, the last 13 years were with BNP Paribas in the wealth management department as Senior Vice President - Advisory Desk. Prior to BNP, he worked with various companies in the private sector. Since 2017, Joydeep is on his own, pursuing his passion.<br><br>Joydeep writes columns regularly in various financial publications. Since January 2017 till date, he has published 614 articles (as of March 2026) in publications like Mint, Moneycontrol, ET Wealth / ET Markets, Outlook Money, Financial Express, The Hindu, etc. He appears on the CNBC Mutual Fund show once every few months.<br><br>He has authored four books: (1) “Fixed Income Markets in India: Investment Opportunities for You”, (2) “Mutual Funds in India: Vehicle for Fixed Income Investments” (which has been recommended as a reference book by Mumbai University for MMS course), (3) “Open Your Eyes to Management Lessons Around Us”, and (4) (a) “Wealth Management: a Guidance for Affluent and Middle Income Classes” and a variant as per university syllabus (4) (b) “Wealth Management - Concepts and Practice”, used as a textbook in certain undergrad courses.<br><br>He is a visiting faculty with NISM and business schools like IMT (Ghaziabad) and SP Jain Global (Mumbai). He has done training sessions for CRISIL, FPSB, CIEL, mutual funds, banks (multiple sessions for RMs of a leading MNC bank on wealth induction) and NBFCs. He does content work for NISM. Joydeep is a Certified Financial Planner. He did his MBA from Jadavpur University, Kolkata, in 1991.<br><br>He has been listed among the “100 Most Influential BFSI Leaders” by BFSI Congress in February 2019 and February 2023, “50 Most Influential Financial Services Marketing Professional” at the Financial Services Marketing Summit in 2019, 2021, 2022 and 2025, and “Most Admired BFSI Professionals” in 2024 and 2025.

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