IOB hikes interest rates on fixed deposits by up to 20 bps, check new rates here

Deposits maturing in 1 year to 2 years (except 444 days) will now fetch an interest rate of 6.40% which was earlier 6.30% a hike of 10 bps and those maturing in 444 days will now fetch an interest rate of 6.55% which is 15 bps higher than the old rate of 6.40%. IOB has hiked interest rates by 10 bps from 6.30% to 6.40% and 6.40% to 6.50% on deposits maturing in 2 years to less than 3 years (except 1000 days) and 3 years and above, respectively. Interest rates for IOB Tax Saver Deposits are placed at 6.50% for a tenure of 5 years.

