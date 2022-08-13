IOB revises interest rates on savings accounts: Details inside2 min read . Updated: 13 Aug 2022, 04:50 PM IST
Indian Overseas Bank (IOB), a public sector lender, has modified the interest rates on savings bank accounts. According to the bank's official website, the new savings account interest rates are effective as of 10.08.2022. In accordance with the revised, the bank is now giving holders of savings accounts a maximum interest rate of 2.90%.