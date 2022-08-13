IOB revises interest rates on savings accounts: Details inside

Indian Overseas Bank also increased its interest rates on fixed deposits of less than ₹2 Cr on August 10, 2022. Following the adjustment, the bank increased the interest rate on fixed deposits maturing in 444 days from 5.50% to 5.60% and on those maturing in 3 years and above from 5.60% to 5.70%. Senior citizens receive an additional rate of 0.50%, and super senior citizens, who are 80 years of age or older, receive an additional rate of 0.75% at IOB. Since the Reserve Bank of India announced new rate hikes in the August 2022 Monetary Policy committee review, at which the repo rate was increased by 50 basis points to 5.40 per cent, Axis Bank, Central Bank of India, SBI, Canara Bank, Yes Bank, Kotak Mahindra Bank, and Ujjivan Small Finance Bank have increased interest rates on fixed deposits so far.