IPO fever: How to separate the wheat from the chaff
Retail investors should not rush into IPOs based solely on the hype in the unlisted market or the grey market premium. If you are looking for short-term listing day opportunity, make sure to close position on the listing day itself irrespective of the profit or loss.
Rohit* started equity investing with a long-term approach, but soon moved to the IPO market, tempted by quicker returns. For any IPO, right from the day of subscription closure, it takes only three working days for listing. Rohit realised that this was a golden chance to rotate capital for short-term returns. His belief was strengthened when he saw multiple IPOs generating steep returns on the listing day itself. Lured by short-term return opportunities, he began subscribing to nearly all IPOs.