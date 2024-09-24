Why history tells us to beware the IPO frenzy
Summary
- Ace investor Parag Parikh had valuable lessons for new investors. This article draws from his book on value investing and his online lectures to highlight risks associated with IPOs, particularly in a bull market.
Parag Parikh, the founder of PPFAS Mutual Fund, used to drive a second-hand sedan—not as someone without the means to drive a new car out of a showroom but as an investment strategy. Cars depreciate fast. So if Parikh wanted to buy a particular model, he would hunt in the used vehicle market for a car with not too many kilometres on it. The late Parikh followed the same philosophy when it came to initial public offerings of company shares.