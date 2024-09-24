Why history tells us to beware the IPO frenzy

The lure of the new

Parikh believed investing in IPOs to be one of the worst ways to enter a stock. A company typically issues an IPO to fund an expansion or to allow its investors from earlier to sell their stakes in it. To get the best possible price for its shares, a company would typically want to time its IPO during a bull market. In effect, new investors end up buying its shares at a high price. It’s no surprise why IPOs rarely make an appearance during bear phases, when the stock markets are depressed.