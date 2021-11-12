Zerodha co-founder Nikhil Kamath recently completed two years managing alternative investment funds (AIFs) through his firm True Beacon. After delivering a robust 40% return in its first year of operations, True Beacon turned cautious on the market in the second year. In FY21 till date, True Beacon has delivered 8.5% returns.This has brought its returns since inception close to the Nifty (net of fees and tax) at 25% CAGR (compound annual growth rate). Kamath speaks to Mint about returns, the market outlook and the investment community he is building at True Beacon. Edited excerpts:

Can you tell us what kind of returns True Beacon has given since it was founded a little more than two years ago (around August 2019)?

We did very well when we hedged a lot when the pandemic first began. Over the last 6-8 months, we have continued to hold the hedges. We remain on average, hedged between 50% to 60%, and the upside is somewhat capped at 60% of the Nifty performance. So, this year, if the market ends up doing 20%, we will probably be up 10-12%.

We have had a big change in our strategy. From taking long short positions, we have allocated a significant portion of our portfolio to tax-free bonds. About 40% of allocation has gone towards government tax-free bonds (Indian Railways, National Highways); these are essentially the safest form of debt in our country, which yield about 4-4.25%. We are parking that much of a proportion of our fund today based on how expensive we think the markets are, how frothy we think the valuations are today, a lot of the rally which we have seen has a factor of momentum and sentiment, and the fundamentals don’t seem to have caught up yet.

If I consider your CAGR since inception, is it 30% as of September 2021?

Yeah, and for the financial year, we are up about 8.5%, starting 31 March 2021. Since, inception, we’re up about 60-65% (for CAGR, roughly 30%).

Looking at the comparative number for Nifty 50, that comes around 25% over the same time period. However, if one adjusts for fees and taxes, then, how much does one end up getting in net returns?

Our taxation is a bit funny one, because in bullish years, we pay a much lower rate of tax, and in bearish years, we pay a much higher rate of tax, because we use derivatives to hedge our long portfolio.

So, taxes go high in the year one, but taxes will be significantly lower this year because you can carry forward derivative losses for seven years. Most of the gains have come in from the long-only portfolio, where we are in the 15% tax range for the year. Net, if taxes, and fees, then maybe we are at 25% CAGR, but then also, you have to then remember that even in a Nifty Index Fund you have to pay tax.

If we could turn to your newer fund launched in GIFT City, and aimed at NRIs, is the strategy quite similar there, and how does it perform?

Yes, it’s the exact same strategy, exact same performance. So, essentially we are doing the same thing in both places. The source of capital is different. GIFT City is routing foreign capital into the country, the AIF is managing onshore capital which has originated in India.

We started a new fund about one and a half or two months ago; we call it True Beacon 2, which is a bit more conservative; it does not have a derivative component. It has a large cap equity, and a tax-free component only. There we are trying to return 8-9% a year kind of profile, long term pre-tax.

In terms of AUM (assets under management), where are you now?

We are around the 200 million dollar level, it’s about ₹1,500 crore. All put together. We’re scaling quickly, but on the relative scale, it makes sense for us financially for the amount of effort and time-power, and manually, till it scales to a couple of billion dollars. Right now, it’s still early days for us.

What are your future plans for True Beacon? Do you want to launch more funds in the next six months, or do you just want to work on adjusting your strategy?

We’re building this community of extremely influential promoters of corporations, and billionaire investors from different geographies across the globe.

The idea is that once we have critical mass—maybe 500, or 600 of them—operate as an old-school merchant bank in a way, where we not only manage their money in equity markets, but also help their holding companies grow through the network.

I can give you an example of a cement company in India, and an oil refinery in Africa; both were our clients, that never made the conscious attempt to do business together, but hope to be able to help them engage together through the platform.

Not just earn the holding companies, or professional, but even personally, the network is tremendously useful as a means of aggregating influence—even things as getting someone’s kid into college, finding a certain product that someone might require, or deal-flow to a private company that is raising capital, that many might not have access to.

So, turning your outlook for the broader stock market, a couple of large international brokerages have downgraded the Indian stock market, such as Morgan Stanley. What do you think about valuations?

I have kind of been bearish, or circumspect about valuations for a fair amount of time now, just to be candid. In terms of macroeconomic numbers like GDP (gross domestic product) , or inflation, or manufacturing, I don’t think we have even got to the point we were in 2018 or 2017. A lot of the noise on TV, and in different resources, seem to be on the 20% growth, but you’re comparing them to the pandemic here, which I do not think is fair.

All these IPOs are coming up recently, and many of these are tech companies. Does that change your standing on market valuations to some extent?

Firstly, I’m glad that these guys are coming into the public markets versus raising capital from private equity, and foreign money essentially. In terms of valuation, even though these companies are growing, I don’t quite agree that the multiples that they have put out for the market to subscribe at are justified.

There are multiple things that worry me and one of the big things is that most of these guys are not raising capital towards capital expenditure. Promoters are selling equity. The early VCs are selling their equity. It becomes even more important to watch what they are doing because this is smart money offloading onto retail investors in India.

