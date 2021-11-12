‘IPOs are offloading smart money to retail investors’

We have had a big change in our strategy. From taking long short positions, we have allocated a significant portion of our portfolio to tax-free bonds. About 40% of allocation has gone towards government tax-free bonds (Indian Railways, National Highways); these are essentially the safest form of debt in our country, which yield about 4-4.25%. We are parking that much of a proportion of our fund today based on how expensive we think the markets are, how frothy we think the valuations are today, a lot of the rally which we have seen has a factor of momentum and sentiment, and the fundamentals don’t seem to have caught up yet.