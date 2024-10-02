Money
IPO investors: Why the rush to sell might be a missed opportunity
Summary
- While IPO investors are rushing to lock in quick gains, they may be overlooking the potential for long-term wealth creation. A Sebi study reveals that behavioural biases are driving this short-term thinking, leading to missed opportunities for sustained growth.
Attractive assets typically command higher prices as investors prefer to hold them. However, the landscape of India’s initial public offerings (IPOs) is beginning to reflect a troubling divergence from this age-old wisdom.
