IPO investors: Why the rush to sell might be a missed opportunity

Notably, nearly half of all demat accounts participating in IPOs during this time were opened post-pandemic, pointing to an influx of less experienced market participants. These investors are more vulnerable to behavioural biases like 'regret aversion' and 'herd mentality.' The comfort of locking in profits quickly, especially in a volatile market, can be tempting for such investors. Interestingly, the study revealed that 63% of retail IPO investors were concentrated in Rajasthan, Gujarat, and Maharashtra, with 39% hailing from Gujarat alone.