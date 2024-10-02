Thinking of borrowing to invest in IPOs? Here’s what you should know

"Even if you repay the loan within 3-4 days, the T+3 timeline for IPOs requires you to pay interest for the full 7-day period. Your total loss would include both the seven days of interest and any losses from selling on the listing day. To hold the shares beyond this point, you'll need to use your own capital, as the lender will demand the return of the loan principal on the listing day," notes Mohit Mehra, vice president, primary markets and payments at Zerodha.