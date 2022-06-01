IPPB vs Post Office Savings Account(SB): Check interest rates and benefits

Post Office Savings Accounts (POSB)

This deposit option is part of the Department of Posts' Post Office Savings Schemes. A single adult, two adults, a guardian on behalf of a minor, a guardian on behalf of a person of unsound mind, or a minor above the age of ten years can all open a Post Office Savings Account (SB). A minimum deposit of INR 500/- is required to start an account, which has no maximum restriction. The minimum withdrawal amount is Rs. 50. Post office savings accounts are now giving a 4.0 per cent annual interest rate, which is determined on the basis of a minimum amount between the 10th and the end of the month. According to the guidelines of India Post, interest shall be credited to the account at the end of each fiscal year at the interest rate specified by the Ministry of Finance, and interest received on all savings bank accounts up to Rs. 10,000 is excluded from taxable income under section 80TTA of the Income Tax Act.