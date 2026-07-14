IRCTC website to get major upgrade from 15 July: Faster Tatkal bookings, fewer CAPTCHAs, fare calendar and more

Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw announced that a new and improved IRCTC website will be launched by 15 July. The announcement came as some students complained to the Union Minister about the IRCTC website and the inconveniences they face while booking tickets during an event in Rajasthan, ANI reported on 11 June.
A student at MNIT Jaipur specifically highlighted the inconvenience caused by the website's CAPTCHA verification.
The upgraded website is expected to offer faster ticket booking, smoother navigation, and several new passenger-friendly features.
One of the biggest upgrades is a significant increase in ticket booking capacity. While the current system can handle around 32,000 ticket bookings per minute, the new website will be capable of processing more than 1.5 lakh bookings per minute, The Economic Times reported on 12 June.
The new reservation system will be able to handle over 40 lakh enquiries per minute, compared with the current capacity of 4 lakh enquiries per minute, ET reported.
The report also highlighted several features expected to be part of the upgraded Passenger Reservation System (PRS):
According to an NDTV report dated 11 June, the revamped website will remove unnecessary pop-ups, distracting flashing graphics and avoid unnecessary CAPTCHAs that often interrupt the booking process. These changes are expected to make Tatkal ticket bookings smoother for passengers.
The report also mentioned that, instead of checking Sleeper, AC 3 Tier, AC 2 Tier, and other classes separately, passengers will be able to view seat availability across all classes together on the new website.
Sheetal Goel is a Content Producer at Livemint, where she covers corporate developments, personal finance, business trends, markets, and SEBI-related updates. She focuses on simplifying complex financial concepts and presenting them in a clear, reader-friendly manner, thereby helping audiences better understand investment trends, personal finance, and market developments. Her writing focuses on making finance more accessible to everyday readers while maintaining clarity, accuracy, and relevance. <br><br> She holds a degree in Economics (Hons.) along with an MBA in Finance, which has helped her develop a strong foundation in financial analysis, market understanding, and business reporting. Before joining journalism, she worked with finance and broking firms, where she closely followed market developments, investment strategies, and evolving industry trends. This practical exposure strengthened her understanding of financial markets. She has also written content across multiple formats and platforms, including YouTube, LinkedIn, and Instagram. <br><br> Over time, she has developed expertise in covering market-linked stories, investor-focused topics, and regulatory updates in a simplified yet informative style. She also enjoys reading and listening to Hindi poetry, reflecting her appreciation for literature and creative expression beyond the world of markets and numbers.
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