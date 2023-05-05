Stop accepting loan repayments against insurance policies via credit cards: Irdai1 min read . Updated: 05 May 2023, 04:07 PM IST
Taking a loan against a life insurance policy offers advantages such as lower interest rates compared to personal loans and a faster approval process than other lending instruments.
New Delhi: The Insurance Regulatory Development Authority of India (Irdai) in a circular issued on Thursday asked life insurers to cease accepting loan repayments against insurance policies made via credit cards. The decision is effective immediately and applies to all life insurers.
