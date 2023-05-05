Stop accepting loan repayments against insurance policies via credit cards: Irdai

Loan facilities can be provided by life insurance policies such as endowment, money-back, or whole-life policies. However, term insurance policies and unit-linked insurance policies (ULIPs) are not eligible for loans as they do not have a cash value at maturity. Moneylenders can offer loans up to 90% of the surrender value of an insurance policy, using the policy’s cash value as collateral.

