Irdai death claim settlement ratio of life insurers for 2019-20: Check details

Irdai death claim settlement ratio of life insurers for 2019-20: Check details1 min read . Updated: 10 Feb 2021, 05:33 PM IST
- The death claim settlement ratio is defined as the percentage of insurance claims settled by an insurer compared to the total number of claims received.
When you buy a life insurance policy, you always think that your beneficiaries should get the sum assured after your demise. This is because, in the event of your death, the payment (sum insured) from the insurer will ensure that your dependants have enough funds to fulfil their future financial goals.
But what if the insurer doesn't settle the beneficiary's claim? It is therefore important for you to understand which insurer has maintained a good track record in settling death claims.
Asset base of India-focused offshore funds, ETFs swells despite outflows2 min read . 04:37 PM IST
Taxpayers get one more year to save capital gains by investing in startups1 min read . 02:20 PM IST
All you need to know about DigiLocker and how to use it3 min read . 01:51 PM IST
Soon, insurance policies can be kept in Digilocker1 min read . 09:51 AM IST
Also Read | Inside the third front of the farm agitation
On 10 February 2021, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has published the latest 'Death Claim Settlement Ratio' in its 2019-20 annual report.
The death claim settlement ratio is defined as the percentage of insurance claims settled by an insurer compared to the total number of claims received. For instance, if the death claim settlement ratio of an insurer is 96%, it means that the insurer has settled (paid sum assured to the beneficiary) 96 death insurance claims out of every 100 insurance death claims received. This way the death claim settlement ratio is said to be 96% as the remaining 4% insurance claims were rejected by the insurer on certain grounds. One may even check the reasons for rejection with the insurer while buying a life insurance policy.
The below table shows the regulator's latest death claim settlement ratio of life insurers for the year 2019-20:
The death claim settlement ratio mentioned above are published annually by Irdai, that is, published for the previous year in the annual report.
Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.