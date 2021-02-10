Irdai death claim settlement ratio of life insurers for 2019-20: Check details

The death claim settlement ratio is defined as the percentage of insurance claims settled by an insurer compared to the total number of claims received. For instance, if the death claim settlement ratio of an insurer is 96%, it means that the insurer has settled (paid sum assured to the beneficiary) 96 death insurance claims out of every 100 insurance death claims received. This way the death claim settlement ratio is said to be 96% as the remaining 4% insurance claims were rejected by the insurer on certain grounds. One may even check the reasons for rejection with the insurer while buying a life insurance policy.