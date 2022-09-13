IRDAI eases annuities purchasing rules for NPS retirees, allows digital life certificate

Conjeevaram Baradhwaj, executive vice president (Legal & Compliance) & company secretary at Future Generali India Life Insurance Company Ltd said, “Under the NPS, the subscriber who superannuates is required to purchase an immediate annuity (excluding the commuted value) from any life insurance company. At the time of purchasing immediate annuities, a separate Application form is collected by life insurance companies. Since the information required in the Application form is already available under NPS, in order to avoid duplication, IRDAI has advised life insurance companies to treat the Exit form as the Proposal form for NPS retirees purchasing annuities – instead of again collecting information from customers. Since under annuity policies, the annuity amount is payable only as long as the annuitant survives, life insurance companies take an annual "survival certificate“ from the annuitant. IRDAI has now clarified that the "survival certificate“ signature can be taken through biometric-based digital means. Both the above clarifications are welcome steps intended to facilitate ease of servicing annuity policies purchased by annuitants."