IRDAI forms sub-committee to strengthen health insurance ecosystem in India

India's insurance regulator has taken a significant step to improve the nation's health insurance landscape. The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDA) has constituted a devoted sub-committee under its Insurance Advisory Committee, as detailed in a press release dated 7 April.

The main objective of this initiative is to enhance the policyholder experience and expand the reach of health insurance across the country.

Focus on coverage, claims and consumer experience This newly formed sub-committee will conduct a comprehensive review of the country's private health insurance sector. According to the press release, the key focus areas of this review will include coverage, claims experience, penetration, product design, grievance redressal and overall customer satisfaction.

The panel will try to identify existing gaps and areas of improvement. Based on this, the panel will recommend regulatory, policy, and operational reforms to promote innovation, effect considerable upgradation and improvement, and ensure wider access to health insurance for citizens.

A major target is to improve financial protection for policyholders, while building trust in the system. The sub-committee will also focus on exploring ways to enhance risk pooling and develop more inclusive and effective insurance products as per the diverse needs of different population segments.

Strengthening systems and industry collaboration In addition to policy-level improvements, the panel will also lay emphasis on examining the role of healthcare provider networks, hospital pricing structures, fraud-detection mechanisms and improving digital systems. These elements are critical to reduce inefficiencies and delivering better value to customers.

The sub-committee will also study the relationship and interaction between private health insurance and government-backed schemes. The focus will be on identifying opportunities for better coordination, portability and convergence.

Furthermore, suggestions and recommendations from industry bodies such as the Confederation of Indian Industry (CII) will be given due consideration. These will include proposals for a joint code of conduct for insurers and healthcare providers, standardised engagement practices, adoption of the National Health Claims Exchange (NHCX) and data-driven analysis of claim trends and medical inflation.

These steps are expected to accelerate reforms, boost the nation's health insurance ecosystem and improve the grievance redressal mechanism, ultimately benefiting millions of current and future policyholders.