Fighting insurance fraud: key highlights of Irdai's 2025 guidelines
The updated guidelines include cyber fraud for the first time, call on insurers to set up fraud monitoring committees, and require distribution channels to have their own anti-fraud policies, procedures and controls, among other things.
In October, the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) released the Insurance Fraud Monitoring Framework Guidelines 2025, aiming to standardize fraud detection, prevention, and reporting across the insurance industry. The move comes at a time when fraudsters are deploying increasingly sophisticated scams to cheat customers.