When an insurance claim is rejected, the policyholder is already dealing with a financial setback. Then comes another task: working out whom to write to, which documents to upload and when to follow up. If the policyholder finally gets a favourable order from the Insurance Ombudsman but the insurer still does not pay, where do they go? That is one question I would like Irdai’s Grievance Resolution Month to answer.
When an insurance grievance gets stuck
SummaryIrdai’s grievance drive is welcome, but policyholders need a way to track complaints, escalate delays and ensure insurers comply with Ombudsman awards.
When an insurance claim is rejected, the policyholder is already dealing with a financial setback. Then comes another task: working out whom to write to, which documents to upload and when to follow up. If the policyholder finally gets a favourable order from the Insurance Ombudsman but the insurer still does not pay, where do they go? That is one question I would like Irdai’s Grievance Resolution Month to answer.
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