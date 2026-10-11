What changed inside India's insurance regulator?

When the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) released its consultation paper on insurance distribution last month, I did not expect to find much to comment on. Much to my surprise, the data was remarkably candid and unusually granular. I found enough material to write two columns in a fortnight.
One used Irdai's benefits data to show that insurers pay five times as much because of policy surrenders as they do to the families of deceased policyholders. The second used complaints data to show that policyholders who complain and keep escalating win more often than insurers at every stage of the process. I have written about this industry’s awful incentives for literally decades, but never expected to find vindication in data released by Irdai itself.