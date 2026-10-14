Who regulates the regulator?

Suresh Mathur
4 min read14 Oct 2026, 12:50 PM IST
logo
India needs strong insurance oversight—but when does regulation cross the line from protecting customers to designing the market?
Summary
India needs strong insurance regulation, but interventions must be judged by their impact on coverage, claims and consumer outcomes. Irdai should correct market failures without prescribing commercial choices.

India needs strong insurance regulation. Solvency, governance, consumer protection and disclosure require a firm regulatory hand, and Irdai has helped build a stronger, more policyholder-oriented market. But effective regulation also requires restraint, measurement and accountability for outcomes.

An important distinction deserves attention: the difference between regulating a market and designing it. A regulator must intervene against mis-selling, weak governance and threats to policyholders. But should it also decide what products should look like, how they should be distributed or how sophisticated market participants should transact? The closer regulation moves towards product design, pricing, distribution and commercial economics, the greater the risk of distorting market outcomes.

Markets have a feedback loop; regulation often does not. If an insurer launches a product customers do not want, it loses money. If an intermediary overcharges, customers may move elsewhere.

Once a regulatory solution is prescribed, however, the industry must implement it. Technology is built, products are modified and processes are changed. If an intervention creates unintended consequences, there is no equivalent mechanism to ensure its withdrawal. The regulated are accountable for their decisions; regulation should be equally accountable for its outcomes.

That suggests a simple test: what problem was the intervention intended to solve, what outcome was expected, and did it materialise? Compliance alone is not success. Adoption, customer behaviour, coverage and consumer outcomes matter.

Measure the impact

Regulation must be judged by outcomes, not intent. Bima Vahak aimed to expand insurance through a localized, women-centric distribution network. But success must be measured by customers reached, policies sold and renewed, and coverage added, not merely by the programme’s launch.

Similarly, Bharat Sookshma & Laghu Udyam Suraksha sought to simplify insurance through standardized products. The real test is whether these products improved access and brought more people into the insurance market. A policy introduced is not a problem solved; compliance is not impact.

What share of the previously uninsured did these products bring into the market? Did they improve first-time ownership or persistency? If the objective was wider coverage, those are the metrics that matter.

The underlying assumption may have been that complexity was a major barrier. But affordability is only one factor. Trust, distribution, awareness, claims experience and perceived value matter too. A standard product can make comparison easier without necessarily improving access.

Also Read | What changed inside India's insurance regulator?

Target market failures

There is a strong case for intervention where data shows a persistent market failure. In FY2024–25, 258,000 grievances were reported through Bima Bharosa, up from 216,000 the previous year. Of these, 137,000 related to general and health insurance, and 69% of general-insurance grievances were claim-related. Life-insurance grievances also highlighted concerns around unfair business practices, policy servicing and claims.

These are areas where intervention has a clear rationale. The problem is visible, measurable and directly connected to policyholder outcomes. Where claims are not settled, products are mis-sold or disclosure is inadequate, the regulator is correcting a market failure.

The case for prescription is weaker in commercial decisions. Before intervening, the question should be where the market failure lies. If there is mis-selling, strengthen conduct supervision. If customers lack information, improve disclosure. If competition is weak, address barriers to competition.

Where informed customers have choices and multiple providers compete, prescription should be cautious. Can the market solve the problem without it?

Grow the market

There is a broader reason for restraint. India’s insurance market remains significantly underpenetrated. Overall penetration was 3.7% of GDP in FY2024–25, with life at 2.7% and non-life at just 1%. Insurance density improved only from $95 to $97.

India needs not only a better-regulated market, but a much larger one.

The sector issued 418.4 million policies, collected 11.93 trillion in premiums and paid 8.36 trillion in claims during FY2024–25. These numbers show both the scale of the system and the millions of customer interactions that regulation ultimately affects.

That makes outcome measurement even more important. For every major intervention, the regulator should ask: Did coverage increase? Did customer choice improve? Did complaints fall? Did claims outcomes improve? Did costs fall without reducing access? Did competition increase? And were there unintended consequences?

If the answer is no, regulation should be capable of being reviewed, amended or withdrawn.

That is not an argument for weaker regulation. It is an argument for better regulation.

Strong regulation is not regulation that controls more of the market. It is regulation that knows where control creates value and where restraint creates value.

The regulator should regulate the market. It should not design the market.

Suresh Mathur, former executive director at the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai).

Also Read | Mint Money Compass | Insurance costs, property risks and smarter investing

Catch all the Instant Personal Loan, Business Loan, Business News, Money news, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.

More

Topics

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.