Irdai makes buying life insurance easier

Further, the free-look period has now been increased to 30 days from the date of receipt of the electronic policy. “This is to give the customer some extra time to go through the policy. Also, customers can now return the policy electronically. They can just write an email instead of returning the contract either in person or through courier," said Gandhi. Insurers shall confirm the date of receipt of the e-policy and preserve the proof so that the free-look period can be calculated from that date.