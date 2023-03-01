Irdai mandates general insurers to cover mental illness, HIV and PwDs
The regulator has asked all general and health insurers to offer specific cover for persons with disabilities (PwDs), persons afflicted with HIV/AIDS, and those with mental illness. Insurers may widen the scope of this product, but in no case they can narrow down the scope of the product.
New Delhi: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has made it mandatory for general insurers or stand-alone health insurers to launch health insurance policies that can provide coverage to people with mental illness and those afflicted with HIV/AIDS and disabilities.
