Irdai mandates general insurers to cover mental illness, HIV and PwDs

New Delhi: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has made it mandatory for general insurers or stand-alone health insurers to launch health insurance policies that can provide coverage to people with mental illness and those afflicted with HIV/AIDS and disabilities.

In its latest circular, Irdai said all general and stand-alone health insurers who have been issued a Certificate of Registration to transact general and health insurance business should mandatorily launch and offer their respective products immediately.

Around a year back, the regulator had asked health insurers to add mental illnesses to regular health insurance coverage. However, only some have started such offerings.

Hence, the provisions have been incorporated in respective Acts to make such policies available to people. Health insurance policies will now have to cover Persons with Disabilities (PWD), persons who have HIV/AIDS, and those with mental illness. The regulator has asked all general and health insurers to offer specific cover for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), persons afflicted with HIV/AIDS, and those with mental illness. Insurers may widen the scope of this product, but in no case they can narrow down the scope of the product.

Insurers have also been directed to put in place a board approved underwriting policy that ensures that no proposal from the above-mentioned categories of the population is denied coverage. According to the Irdai circular, insurers may determine the price of the product subject to complying with norms specified in Irdai (Health Insurance) Regulations, 2016. The policy tenure of the product will be for one year and renewable as per laid down regulatory framework.