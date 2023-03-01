Irdai mandates general insurers to cover mental illness, HIV and PwDs

Hence, the provisions have been incorporated in respective Acts to make such policies available to people. Health insurance policies will now have to cover Persons with Disabilities (PWD), persons who have HIV/AIDS, and those with mental illness. The regulator has asked all general and health insurers to offer specific cover for Persons with Disabilities (PwDs), persons afflicted with HIV/AIDS, and those with mental illness. Insurers may widen the scope of this product, but in no case they can narrow down the scope of the product.