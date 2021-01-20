IRDAI mulls launching standard professional indemnity policy for intermediaries

The committee noted that insurance intermediaries have a professional duty to perform, in a time-bound manner. They are expected to exercise reasonable skill and care in the performance of their duties. However, errors and omissions are bound to happen. Professional Indemnity insurance will offer the right solution for all professionals including insurance intermediaries. So, to ensure that insurance intermediaries are protected in respect of claims made against them for errors and omissions, IRDAI requires them to take professional indemnity cover.