IRDAI omits age restriction on health insurance for 65-year-olds in India: All you need to know
Health Insurance New Rule: With IRDAI's new rule, insurers can buy health insurance policies even at the age of 65 years. This move is aimed at enabling access for older individuals and enhancing coverage for high-risk health conditions.
Health Insurance New Rule: The Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (IRDAI) has removed the age limitation to buy health insurance. Now, with this withdrawal, individuals would be able to buy new health insurance even at 65 years of age. Previously, this group was restricted from getting access to new insurance plans.