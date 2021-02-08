Irdai panel suggests index-linked insurance policies

Along with Unit Linked Insurance policies (Ulips), you may soon be able to get a choice to invest in index-linked insurance policies (Ilips). The Ilips returns will be linked to benchmark indices. A committee set up by the Insurance Regulatory and Development Authority of India (Irdai) has now recommended the introduction of Ilips.

The Ilips can be an alternative or complementary option to the current conventional guaranteed products (including annuities and savings products) and Ulips, particularly in the context of volatile investment markets/stressed interest rates, said the Irdai Working Group committee report.

As per the report, "There is relevance for Index-Linked Insurance Products (ILIP) which could be seen as a category which fits in between traditional products where features can appear less transparent and the unit-linked products (ULIP) where transparency is higher but the investment risks are completely borne by the policyholders. The considered view of the WG was that ILIP could be seen as a suite of products wherein greater transparency can be facilitated to the customers with respect to product structure and benefits and where risks are in line with the choice made by the customers."

The relevance of Ilips is further enhanced, in the current context of volatile investment markets leading to the customer preference for guarantees and which has therefore possibly resulted in the current industry practice of selling a significant amount of guaranteed products (including annuities and savings products) with plausible increased balance sheet risk for the insurers.

Naval Goel, Founder and CEO, PolicyX.com said, "Ilips returns is going to be a benchmark to an index that allows the insured to receive a guaranteed value. The same benchmark index will get approved by IRDAI. “Ilips could also be offered as a pension product and will offer non-negative positive returns. The index-linked insurance plan will be promoted as an unbundled product that would not be available with any other financial product," he said.

The product structures are mainly proposed under the traditional participating (Par) and non-participating (Non-Par) designs. This way Ilips, under the Par and Non-Par platforms, will give additional options to customers.

The Committee also believes customer disclosures are extremely important for Ilips and the disclosures have to be proportional to the complexity of the product designs. However, a balance has still to be ensured between the amount of information and its utility. Some of the disclosures could be web site displays like the past performance of suggested indices and also its current returns accessible to the customers.

"Also, calculators can be made available to the policyholders which would indicate the projected future returns to the customers with a caveat that past performance is not necessarily an indication of future returns and also that returns may not exactly match the returns on the index to which it is linked. In the customized benefit illustrations, the benefits accumulation under a certain rate of return based on a certain period of the past performance of say three to five years of the index may be shown in addition to the current standard rate of 4% p.a. and 8% p.a, or as is decided by the regulator," the committee report added.

