Irdai panel suggests index-linked insurance policies

"Also, calculators can be made available to the policyholders which would indicate the projected future returns to the customers with a caveat that past performance is not necessarily an indication of future returns and also that returns may not exactly match the returns on the index to which it is linked. In the customized benefit illustrations, the benefits accumulation under a certain rate of return based on a certain period of the past performance of say three to five years of the index may be shown in addition to the current standard rate of 4% p.a. and 8% p.a, or as is decided by the regulator," the committee report added.