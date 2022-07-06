Irdai permit insurers to introduce tech-enabled add-ons in motor insurance plans

In the post-Covid scenario, many customers do not drive regularly and still pay the same annual premium based on the make or model of their vehicle. Ashwini Dubey, Head of Motor Insurance Renewals, Policybazaar.com said that now with the new IRDAI guidelines, customers will benefit and will have better control over the upfront insurance cost as the premium will be based on the kilometres driven by the vehicle. It is a win-win for customers who have more than one car or do not drive as much. For instance, if person A drives his car 200-300 km per month and person B drives his car 1200-1500 km per month, they do not have to pay the same premium under the ‘pay-as-you-drive’ model. “It is also good for the insurers to identify their liabilities, a person who drives their car more frequently is more exposed to the risk of accidents and has a higher chance of insurance claim than the one who drives less," he said.

